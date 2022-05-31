Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.58 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $85.18 million and $4.58 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00003659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 73,464,266 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

