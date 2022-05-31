DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) to report $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $2.17. DaVita reported earnings of $2.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.18 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.29. 16,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,319. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. DaVita has a twelve month low of $91.73 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

