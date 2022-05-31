DAO Maker Trading 20.6% Higher This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. DAO Maker has a market cap of $150.18 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00006680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.68 or 0.03634705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00522770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00032335 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008188 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,890,282 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

