D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

HEPS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative return on equity of 443.35% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $254.26 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. Its platforms include Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress, a platform to deliver customers' needs, such as supermarket, food, water, and flowers; HepsiPay for payment solutions; Hepsifly, a platform to purchase domestic and international flight tickets; HepsiJet, a platform to the transportation sector; HepsiAd, a platform for advertising technologies and solutions; Hepsilojistik, a platform for operational processes, such as stocking, addressing, packaging, cargo, invoicing, delivery, and returns for their sales from Hepsiburada and various e-commerce platforms; and HepsiGlobal, a platform for overseas shopping.

