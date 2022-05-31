Cyclub (CYCLUB) Market Cap Tops $11.99 Million

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, Cyclub has traded up 46.7% against the dollar. Cyclub has a market capitalization of $11.99 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclub coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $786.74 or 0.02479526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.00412618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00033043 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclub using one of the exchanges listed above.

