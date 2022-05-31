CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 25,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 853,805 shares.The stock last traded at $35.17 and had previously closed at $34.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 58.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 247,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 91,325 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 61,229 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

