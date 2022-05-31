Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cummins were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cummins by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.72. 11,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,311. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.00 and its 200-day moving average is $212.15.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.30.

In other news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

