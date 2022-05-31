Css LLC Il Trims Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Css LLC Il lowered its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,263,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 95,349 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 981,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 793,100 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

