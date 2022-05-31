Css LLC Il Takes Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 36.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

