Css LLC Il Sells 17,500 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Css LLC Il trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

