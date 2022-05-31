Css LLC Il Sells 119,529 Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU)

Css LLC Il lessened its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,529 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 80,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI alerts:

NASDAQ HCVIU opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.