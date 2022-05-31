Css LLC Il Purchases New Holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,220,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,114,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000.

USCTU stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.42.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

