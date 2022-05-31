Css LLC Il Makes New Investment in Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Css LLC Il owned 0.43% of Gladstone Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLEE opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. Gladstone Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and agricultural sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry.

