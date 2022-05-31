Css LLC Il Lowers Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Css LLC Il decreased its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.06% of Ellington Financial worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a current ratio of 39.86.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 63.71% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

