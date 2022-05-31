Css LLC Il Invests $643,000 in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after acquiring an additional 195,857 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.30%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

