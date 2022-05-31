Css LLC Il Cuts Stock Position in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Css LLC Il lessened its stake in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,136 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Avanti Acquisition were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Avanti Acquisition by 13.5% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Avanti Acquisition by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $982,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAN stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

