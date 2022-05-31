Css LLC Il Buys Shares of 2,045 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.36.

NYSE:MSI opened at $223.01 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.24 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

