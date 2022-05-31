CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $65.95.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $573,923.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,808.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,168 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 245,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 44,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.