Crust (CRU) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.41 Million

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Crust coin can now be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004590 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.12 or 0.00395776 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004366 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00178258 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.