CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,385 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.5% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of CrowdStrike worth $40,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,003,000 after purchasing an additional 428,526 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Shares of CRWD traded down $3.47 on Tuesday, hitting $163.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,851. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of -160.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.71.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

