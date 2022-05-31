Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) is Altium Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,000 shares during the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.6% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.70% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $16.78. 1,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,701. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $897.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $65,264.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,719.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 157,515 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,983.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,321,032 shares in the company, valued at $118,233,331.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,075 shares of company stock worth $4,775,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CRNX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

