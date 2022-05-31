Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on June 15th

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 93.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.1%.

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $21.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCAP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

In other news, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $25,122.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,303.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Breaux purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $47,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,807.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,370 shares of company stock worth $517,688. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 230,593 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 43,779 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 157.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

