Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 12,360,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE CS traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. 13,149,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,025,403. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after buying an additional 1,527,516 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,281 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 446,133 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,114,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 438,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.