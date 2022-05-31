Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) is Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s 5th Largest Position

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 828.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,140,583 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017,670 shares during the quarter. Credicorp comprises approximately 4.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $136,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,628,000 after purchasing an additional 834,740 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,532,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,056,000 after purchasing an additional 271,734 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 3,308.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 962,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,521,000 after purchasing an additional 934,491 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,264,000 after purchasing an additional 388,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,507,000 after acquiring an additional 201,102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Credicorp alerts:

NYSE BAP traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $182.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.33.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.04. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $991.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $3.9382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

Credicorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.