Cowen Cuts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $85.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $60.82 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $307,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

