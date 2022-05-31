Cowen Cuts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $72.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen to $72.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRZE. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.57.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39. Braze has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $70.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

