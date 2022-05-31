Covalent 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.63 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $38.77 million and $1.63 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $831.84 or 0.02598412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.00528231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00032427 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

