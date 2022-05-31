Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.05.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beatrice Ballini bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 137,692 shares of company stock worth $935,907 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Coty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Coty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Coty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Coty by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

