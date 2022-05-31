Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.43

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.43 and last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 73213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,811,642.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,385 shares of company stock worth $5,752,492. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

