CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 398,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,320,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.29. 44,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,092. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.08. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 0.89.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.