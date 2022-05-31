Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 50.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Alector by 4,159.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alector by 54.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of ALEC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,455. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.97 million, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

