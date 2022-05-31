Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,290 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. Datadog comprises about 1.0% of Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,196,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 1,627.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,010,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,834,000 after buying an additional 952,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Datadog by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 852,298 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,166,000 after purchasing an additional 459,778 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.86.

DDOG stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.67. 30,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,005,926. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,531,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $42,298.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.84, for a total value of $193,669.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,860 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,703. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.