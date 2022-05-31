Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $630,000 Investment in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

NYSE:UNVR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,853. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.97 per share, with a total value of $92,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,898. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $291,320 and have sold 109,966 shares worth $3,510,446. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

