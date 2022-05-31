Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 20,037 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,398,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. 279,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,833,422. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinterest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cleveland Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.