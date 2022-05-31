Corton Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 73,269 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. Marathon Oil makes up 0.5% of Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after buying an additional 851,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 217,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 737.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 895,460 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 649,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,514,028. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.57. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,290,067 shares of company stock valued at $32,798,479 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

