Corton Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,623 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Steel Dynamics comprises approximately 0.7% of Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

STLD traded down $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.94. 23,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,657. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.