Corton Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,732 Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,732 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Arch Resources comprises 0.5% of Corton Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Corton Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Arch Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arch Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000.

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

ARCH traded down $8.41 on Tuesday, reaching $159.83. 10,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,936. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 63.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.19%.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

