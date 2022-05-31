Corton Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,025 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after buying an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after purchasing an additional 966,619 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,364,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,874,000 after purchasing an additional 763,846 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,625,000 after purchasing an additional 635,285 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADM traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.14. The stock had a trading volume of 41,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,970. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

