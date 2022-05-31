Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CME Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.14.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,200. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $199.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.60. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

