Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $434,000 Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

U opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,748,100.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,060 shares of company stock valued at $10,725,410 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

