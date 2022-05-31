Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 386,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after buying an additional 72,560 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 346,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,198,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 439.7% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 94,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

