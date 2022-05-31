Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,700 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the April 30th total of 559,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Shares of CTSDF stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

A number of analysts have commented on CTSDF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.