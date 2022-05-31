Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,700 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the April 30th total of 559,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Shares of CTSDF stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

A number of analysts have commented on CTSDF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

