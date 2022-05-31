Contrasting HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get HORIBA alerts:

65.4% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HORIBA and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HORIBA N/A N/A N/A Talis Biomedical -3,757.88% -66.55% -55.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HORIBA and Talis Biomedical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HORIBA $1.84 billion 1.15 N/A N/A N/A Talis Biomedical $8.19 million 3.32 -$192.04 million N/A N/A

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for HORIBA and Talis Biomedical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HORIBA 0 0 0 0 N/A Talis Biomedical 3 1 0 0 1.25

Talis Biomedical has a consensus price target of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 471.90%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than HORIBA.

Risk and Volatility

HORIBA has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talis Biomedical has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

HORIBA Company Profile (Get Rating)

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities. The Process & Environmental segment provides stack gas analyzers, industrial water quality analyzers, water quality analysis and examination systems, air pollution analyzers, environmental radiation meters, and process measurement equipment. The Medical-Diagnostic segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers. The Semiconductor Instruments & Systems segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, reticle/mask particle detection systems, residual gas analyzers, and vaporizers. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, particle-size distribution analyzers, X-Ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/fluorescence lifetime spectroscopy, optical components, spectrometers and detectors, and gratings. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition, it develops Talis One assay kit for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A, influenza B, and respiratory syncytial virus. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.