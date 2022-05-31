ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ CFRX opened at $3.64 on Friday. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.50.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 176,036 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 48.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 95,382 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

