ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
NASDAQ CFRX opened at $3.64 on Friday. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.50.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 176,036 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 48.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 95,382 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.
ContraFect Company Profile (Get Rating)
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.
