Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Ore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Contango Ore in the 4th quarter valued at $7,106,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Ore in the 4th quarter valued at $2,757,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Contango Ore stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. Contango Ore has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 200,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims located north and northwest of the Tetlin Lease.

