Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Up 6.5%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84. 8,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 396,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNSL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

The stock has a market cap of $792.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.28 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,208,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 52.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

