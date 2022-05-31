Conflux Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,659.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,969.02 or 0.06219288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016698 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00215105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.54 or 0.00620777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.65 or 0.00627450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00074854 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001333 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.