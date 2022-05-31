Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.79–$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $554.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.41 million.Confluent also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.21–$0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFLT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of CFLT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,754. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,097 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $8,347,919.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 873,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,209,438 and sold 275,672 shares valued at $9,495,522. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Confluent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after buying an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Confluent by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,543,000 after purchasing an additional 500,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,602,000 after acquiring an additional 669,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

