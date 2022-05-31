Conduit’s (CRE) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 400 ($5.06) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 615 ($7.78) target price on shares of Conduit in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 536.25 ($6.78).

Conduit stock opened at GBX 342 ($4.33) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 365.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 399.43. The company has a market cap of £563.73 million and a P/E ratio of -17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Conduit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 325 ($4.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($6.96).

In other Conduit news, insider Elaine Whelan bought 26,800 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £99,428 ($125,794.53). Also, insider Brian Williamson CBE bought 5,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($23,026.32).

Conduit Company Profile

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

