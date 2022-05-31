Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,850,000 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the April 30th total of 7,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Compass news, Director Frank Martell purchased 30,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $161,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE COMP traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 299,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,317. Compass has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -5.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Compass will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on COMP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Compass from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

